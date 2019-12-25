MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf sluggish, blue-chips hurt Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses were sluggish in holiday-thinned trade on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia leading the losses on financials, while Egypt retreated on a blue-chip sell-off.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI declined 0.9%, driven down by a 1.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 3% slide in National Commercial Bank 1180.SE.

State-owned Aramco 2222.SE dropped a further 0.6% to 35.2 riyals ($9.38) despite Goldman Sachs saying that it may stabilise its shares by purchasing additional shares on the market.

The stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed.

Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance 8120.SE gained earlier in the session, then went into reverse and closed 1.5% down. On Wednesday, the insurer signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Al Ahlia for Cooperative Insurance 8140.SE to evaluate a merger. Al Ahlia climbed 3.1%.

Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30 fell 0.4%, weighed down by Commercial International Bank COMI.CA which was down 0.8% and Eastern Company EAST.CA which ended 4% lower.

Exchange data on Wednesday showed that Egyptians were net sellers of the stocks.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, major markets moved little and trade was thin in the absence of foreign investors during the Christmas holidays.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI closed down 0.2% with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU losing 1% and 0.4% respectively.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.4% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD added 0.5% and United Arab Bank UAB.AD soared 13.1%, its biggest gain since March.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1% led by Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA, as the duo were up 0.7%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 8,343 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.4% to 5,103 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI slipped 0.2% to 2,773 points

QATAR

.QSI edged up 0.1% to 10,445 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.4% to 13,748 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,603 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 0.6% to 3,875 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.3% at 6,956 points

($1 = 3.7519 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

