MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf little changed; blue-chips hurt Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

June 17 (Reuters) - Major Middle Eastern bourses ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious amid worries over a resurgence of global coronavirus cases.

New COVID-19 infections hit record highs in six U.S. states, while Beijing struggled to contain a fresh outbreak.

The Saudi benchmark index .TASI traded flat, with financials and petrochemical shares moving sideways. Riyad Bank 1010.SE added 0.8%, while petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE eased 0.5%.

However, state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE ended 0.3% higher after it said it had completed the acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC for $69.1 billion.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.8%, led by a 1.7% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and a 3.9% increase in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI reversed earlier losses to close 1.1% up. The country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gained 1.6%, while telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was up 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation, on Tuesday eased movement restrictions, allowing citizens and residents to leave the emirate freely without a permit but requiring them to enter it with one.

In Dubai, where vital sectors such as tourism and transport are at a near halt, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.4% gain in lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

The blue-chip index .EGX30 in Egypt slipped 0.3%, as most of the stocks were in red. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA eased 0.3%, while Talat Mostafa TMGH.CA slid 3%.

On Tuesday, the World Bank said it would provide $400 million to support universal health coverage in Egypt as the country struggles with rising numbers of new coronavirus cases.

Egypt's health ministry has confirmed 47,856 coronavirus cases, and 1,766 deaths, with the daily increase in cases rising in recent weeks as the government has slightly eased some restrictions on movement.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI was flat at 7,310 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 1.1% to 4,376 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was up 0.1% to 2,071 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.8% to 9,230 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.3% to 10,906 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,274 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,521 points

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.3% to 5,477 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

