MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf in red as oil prices fall; banks aid Qatar

By Ateeq Shariff

June 11 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stock markets ended lower on Thursday, amid falling oil prices, though the Qatari index bucked the trend on the back of gains for its banking shares.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures erased Wednesday's gains, falling 6.1%, or $2.53, to $39.20 a barrel by 1246 GMT, hit by a record build-up in U.S. crude inventories and the U.S. Federal Reserve's projections that the world's biggest economy would shrink 6.5% this year. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%, with National Commercial Bank 1180.SE losing 1.5% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shedding 2.2%.

But oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which raised gasoline prices for June, edged up 0.2%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 1%, pressured by a 1.6% fall in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, and a 4.6% slide in Dubai Investments DINV.DU as the stock traded ex-dividend.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI eased 0.8%, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, falling 2.4%.

The UAE economy is likely to contract by 3.6% this year after economic activity slowed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.5%, helped by a 3.5% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA and a 0.6% increase in Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

The Gulf state will start lifting restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus under a four-phase plan starting on June 15.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 decreased 0.9%, extending losses from the previous session. Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA retreated 3.4% and Commercial International Bank COMI.CA was down 0.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.3% to 7,310 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI eased 0.8% to 4,295 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 1% to 2,103 points

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.5% to 9,233 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.9% to 10,832 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.2% to 1,280 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,514 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 1.9% at 5,522 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.