MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf gains on financials; Abu Dhabi quiet

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets rose early on Thursday, supported by financial-service shares, amid rising oil prices and U.S.-China trade deal hopes.

Oil prices were up on Thursday as improved trade relations between the United States and China eased demand concerns, while rising tensions in the Middle East fuelled worries about supply.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.3%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 0.5% and Saudi British Bank 1060.SE was up 0.7%, a day after it proposed a dividend for the second half of 2019.

Saudi Automotive Services 4050.SE rose 0.5%. On Wednesday, it announced commencement of operations at six sites. State-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE opened up 0.1% at 35.2 riyals.

The Dubai index .TASI edged up 0.2%. Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 0.5% and Dubai Investments DINV.DU 1.5%.

Qatar's main index .QSI was also up 0.1%. Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA advanced 2.3% and Doha Bank DOBK.QA 5.1%. The gains were capped by losses in Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA, which dropped 3.6%.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI traded flat. Telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD was up 0.2%; Waha Capital WAHA.AD plunged 6%.

