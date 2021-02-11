MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf flat; Saudi index rises
By Ateeq Shariff
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended steady on Thursday in the absence of any fresh index-moving catalysts, although Saudi index extended gains for a sixth consecutive session.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.9% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE advancing 2.6%.
The index also managed to close the week 3.8% firmer.
The kingdom's economy shrank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, but it grew 2.8% on a quarterly basis.
Oil prices, a key catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf region, fell as renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants weighed on the prospects for a swift demand recovery. O/R
Brent crude LCOc1 lost 52 cents, or 0.9%, to $60.95 a barrel by 1122 GMT.
Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.3% increase in the diversified Gulf-based investment group Dubai Investments DINV.DU.
The index's gains, however, were curbed by losses at blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which retreated 1.3%.
In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI finished flat, with telecoms giant Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.4%, ahead of its earnings.
The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.
Qatar Petroleum has set the March official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at 65 cents a barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes, down 5 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Thursday.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 also closed flat.
SAUDI ARABIA
.TASI rose 0.5% to 8,944
ABU DHABI
.ADI was flat at 5,667
DUBAI
.DFMGI rose 0.1% to 2,633
QATAR
.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,523
EGYPT
.EGX30 flat at 11,546
BAHRAIN
.BAX was flat at 1,463
OMAN
.MSI flat at 3,560
KUWAIT
.BKP lost 0.1% to 6,211
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)
