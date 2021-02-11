World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf flat; Saudi index rises

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JUMANA EL HELOUEH

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended steady on Thursday in the absence of any fresh index-moving catalysts, although Saudi index extended gains for a sixth consecutive session.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.9% and Saudi Arabian Mining Company 1211.SE advancing 2.6%.

The index also managed to close the week 3.8% firmer.

The kingdom's economy shrank by 3.8% in the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Wednesday, but it grew 2.8% on a quarterly basis.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for financial markets in the Gulf region, fell as renewed lockdowns and the emergence of new coronavirus variants weighed on the prospects for a swift demand recovery. O/R

Brent crude LCOc1 lost 52 cents, or 0.9%, to $60.95 a barrel by 1122 GMT.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.3% increase in the diversified Gulf-based investment group Dubai Investments DINV.DU.

The index's gains, however, were curbed by losses at blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which retreated 1.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI finished flat, with telecoms giant Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.4%, ahead of its earnings.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% fall in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar Petroleum has set the March official selling price (OSP) for its Marine crude at 65 cents a barrel above the average of Platts Oman and Dubai quotes, down 5 cents from the previous month, a pricing document showed on Thursday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 also closed flat.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.5% to 8,944

ABU DHABI

.ADI was flat at 5,667

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.1% to 2,633

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 10,523

EGYPT

.EGX30 flat at 11,546

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,463

OMAN

.MSI flat at 3,560

KUWAIT

.BKP lost 0.1% to 6,211

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

