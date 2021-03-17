MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls in line with global shares

By Ateeq Shariff

March 17 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended lower on Wednesday, mirroring global stocks as investors waited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.8%, pressured by a 1.4% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.9% decrease in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%, snapping five sessions of gains, hit by a 1.3% fall in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

State-owned Abu Dhabi Airports has called on almost 3 billion dirhams ($816.82 million) worth of guarantees issued by local banks on behalf of contractors working on an airport expansion project already delayed by several years, Reuters reported, citing sources.

It could pressure balance sheets of banks already heavily exposed to the UAE's construction sector, sluggish for years amid a slowdown in infrastructure and property projects.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE falling 0.9%, while Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE retreated 2.5%.

"There are also concerns over the sustained drops in demand for oil. With countries yet to return to their pre-COVID economic activity levels, demand for oil remains relatively low compared to what it was at the start of last year," Michael Stark, research analyst at Exness, said.

Meanwhile, Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply.

In Qatar, the benchmark .QSI concluded 0.8% lower, with Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA falling more than 8%, as the stock went ex-dividend.

Qatar Navigation, a top Doha-based shipping and logistics group, saw its biggest intraday fall in nearly a year.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 1%, with the country's largest lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA shedding 2.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI dropped 0.6% to 9,602 ABU DHABI .ADI eased 0.1% to 5,746 DUBAI .DFMGI fell 0.8% to 2,601 QATAR .QSI lost 0.8% to 10,211 EGYPT .EGX30 down 1% to 11,068 BAHRAIN .BAX down 0.5% to 1,459 OMAN .MSI fell 0.1% t0 3,738 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.4% to 6,353 ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

