MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls but petrochemicals boost Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar fell on Thursday with banking shares leading the way, but petrochemicals helped Saudi Arabia buck the trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI reversed earlier losses to close up 0.1%, with Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE gaining 1.3% and state-owned Aramco 2222.SE 0.4% higher at 35.4 riyals ($9.44).

On Tuesday, Aramco said IPO bookrunner Goldman Sachs may make additional purchases of the oil giant's shares to support the price of the stock. The so-called stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9, but so far no transactions have been executed.

Yanbu National Petrochemicals (Yansab) 2290.SE fell 1.8% after its board proposed a lower second-half dividend this year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI slipped 1% with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD down 1.2% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD off 0.9%.

Telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD decreased 1.2%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI fell 0.3% with the country's largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and Dubai Investments DINV.DU shedding 0.9% and 1.5%, respectively.

The UAE's central bank on Wednesday said it expected gross domestic product to increase by 2% in the fourth quarter from the same period last year, state news agency WAM reported.

The Qatari index .QSI edged down 0.2% with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA ending 0.7% lower and Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA 0.5% lower.

However, the index found some support from Commercial Bank COMB.QA, which leapt 4.2%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 traded 1% higher with gainers outnumbering losers. Commercial International bank COMI.CA rose 1.8% and Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development CIRA.CA jumped 4.3%.

Egypt's current account deficit narrowed to $1.382 billion in July to September 2019 from $2.012 billion in the same period a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Net foreign direct investment inflows during the period, which is the first quarter of Egypt's 2019/2020 financial year, rose to $2.353 billion from $1.415 billion a year earlier.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI edged up 0.1% to 8,353 points ABU DHABI .ADI dropped 1% to 5,050 points DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.3% to 2,765 points QATAR .QSI slipped 0.2% to 10,426 points EGYPT .EGX30 rose 1% to 13,885 points BAHRAIN .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,604 points OMAN .MSI eased 0.2% to 3,866 points KUWAIT .BKP was down 0.4% at 6,926 points ($1 = 3.7518 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, Kirsten Donovan) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

