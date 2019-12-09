MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf drops; bank shares lift Saudi index

By Ateeq Shariff

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were in the red on Monday with Qatar leading losses as oil prices fell, while gains in banking shares supported the Saudi index.

Oil prices dropped on Monday after data showed Chinese exports declined for a fourth straight month, sending jitters through a market already concerned about damage to global demand by the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI rose a further 0.3%, a day after it saw its biggest gain in a year.

On Sunday, the index climbed 2.4% as the kingdom spearheaded a deal on Friday where OPEC and its allies agreed to extend production cuts by 500,000 barrels per day to support oil prices.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE gained 2.2% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE increased 2.3%.

Elsewhere, Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) 2310.SE jumped 4.2% after it's board proposed to purchase up to 10% of ordinary shares and hold them as treasury shares.

Qassim Cement 3040.SE climbed 4.1% following its board proposal for a third-quarter cash dividend of 1 riyal per share.

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco 2222.SE is listing its shares on Wednesday on the Saudi exchange after completing the largest IPO on record.

Aramco priced its IPO at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share, the top of its indicative range, the company said in a statement last week, raising $25.6 billion and beating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's BABA.N record $25 billion listing in 2014.

However, the Qatari index .QSI lost 1%, snapping four straight days of gains, as declining stocks on the index outnumbered the gainers.

The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA retreated 2.4%, whereas Industries Qatar IQCD.QA was down 1.9%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI fell 0.4% with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 1.5% and logistic firm Aramex ARMX.DU down 2.5%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI was also down 0.4% as telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD closed 0.9% down, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD ended down 1.1%.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 decreased 0.4% with 23 of its 30 stocks declining. EFG Hermes HRHO.CA slid 3.4% and Eastern Company EAST.CA eased 1.3%.

Exchange data on Monday showed foreign investors as net sellers of Egyptian stocks.

** Bahrain was closed for a public holiday.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.3% to 8,120 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI fell 0.4% to 5,023 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.4% to 2,684 points

QATAR

.QSI declined 1% to 10,277 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.4% to 13,443 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.1% to 4,021 points

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 6,747 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

