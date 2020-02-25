MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Mideast stocks slip as virus fears continue

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stocks fell on Tuesday, extending the previous session's sharp selloff triggered by a spike in the number of coronavirus cases outside China.

The death toll from the virus in Iran rose to 16, the highest outside China, while other hard-hit nations including South Korea and Italy accelerated emergency measures to curb the spread of the epidemic.

Dubai's share index .DFMGI closed down 0.9% with Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing 3.2% and Air Arabia AIRA.DU falling 3.4%.

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Iran for at least a week due to the spread of the virus in the country. Air Arabia, whose main base is at Sharjah International Airport, is the UAE's only listed airline.

Qatar’s index .QSI dropped 0.7% with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA down 2.5% and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA off 1.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 0.9%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and EFG Hermes HRHO.CA fell 2.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index .TASI reversed course to close 0.1% higher. Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE jumped 6.8% and Samba Financial Group 1090.SE added 1.6%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE rose 0.3%.

The International Energy Agency's outlook on global oil demand growth has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday, adding it could be reduced further due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Lower prices and disruptions to crude exports could impact fiscal balances in countries reliant on oil income.

Brent crude LCOc1 had slipped 26 cents to $56.04 a barrel by 1105 GMT, giving up earlier gains.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.9% gain in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI edged up 0.1% to 7,758 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI was up 0.1% to 4,936 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.9% to 2,673 points

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.7% to 9,704 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.9% to 13,328 points

OMAN

.MSI declined 0.7% to 4,129 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX was flat at 1,660 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

