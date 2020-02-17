MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern stocks gain; Qatar bucks trend

By Maqsood Alam

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern markets closed higher on Monday, with Saudi Arabia gaining on support from Saudi Aramco, while Qatar bucked the trend on news it had delayed choosing partners for the world's largest liquefied natural gas project.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI was up 0.5% supported by state-owned Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which was up 0.9% at 33.1 riyals ($8.83), snapping a five-day losing streak.

Saudi British Bank 1060.SE rose 2.1%, while Al Rjahi Bank 1120.SE edged up 0.3%.

Qatar's index .QSI was down 0.4% for its seventh straight session of declines. State-run Qatar Petroleum's units Mesaieed Petrochemicals MPHC.QA and Industries Qatar IQCD.QA weighed most on the index, falling 4.6% and 1.4%, respectively.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that Qatar has delayed choosing Western partners for the world's largest liquefied natural gas project by several months.

Last year, Qatar Petroleum's chief executive officer told Reuters that Qatar had shortlisted international oil firms for a stake in its expanded North Field megaproject.

However, the fall was cushioned by Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA, which ended 1.3% higher. The firm reported an annual profit of 1.41 billion riyals ($387.36 million), down from 1.54 billion riyals a year earlier.

Dubai's index .DFMGI added 0.5%. Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU were up 0.8% and 2.4%, respectively.

Union Properties UPRO.DU soared 14.7%, its biggest intra-day surge since December 2014. The company said on Sunday that a financing process of about 200 million dirhams ($54.45 million) for expansion of the Autodrome project was nearing its completion.

Nasdaq Dubai-listed DP World DPW.DI leapt 10% after announcing that it would delist and return to full state ownership in a deal valuing the company at $13.9 billion.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index .EGX30 was up 0.5% with its biggest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA rising 0.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI gained 0.4% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD edged up 0.3% and the telecom service provider Etisalat ETISALAT.AD added 0.4%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.5% to 7,873 points ABU DHABI .ADI gained 0.4% to 5,082 points DUBAI .DFMGI rose 0.5% to 2,749 points QATAR .QSI lost 0.4% to 9,709 points EGYPT .EGX30 was up 0.5% to 13,800 points BAHRAIN .BAX edged up 0.1% to 1,663 points OMAN .MSI gained 0.1% to 4,165 points KUWAIT .BKP rose 0.4% to 6,874 points ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) ($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.