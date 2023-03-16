MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Middle Eastern bourses slide further as bank turmoil jolts markets

By Ateeq Shariff

March 16 (Reuters) - Most Middle Eastern stocks ended lower on Thursday with the Egyptian bourse posting its biggest weekly loss in nearly three years after news that Credit Suisse's largest investor said it could not provide the lender with more financial assistance.

A week ago start-up lender Silicon Valley Bank in California failed, and now a systemic bank in one of Europe's financial capitals is in enough trouble to seek authorities' help.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S - which tumbled 24% in the previous session - on Thursday said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global banking crisis.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.7%, weighed down by a 1.4% fall in Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE and a 2.9% slide in the country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank SNB 1180.SE.

The chair of SNB, which last year acquired an almost 10% stake in Credit Suisse, said on Wednesday the bank was not considering any specific international opportunities.

The lender has lost more than $26 billion in market value since Oct. 27 after committing to invest in the embattled Credit Suisse.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 inched 0.1% lower, with Commercial International Bank COMI.CA losing 1%. The Egyptian index posted a weekly loss of more than 10%.

In Egypt, the increasingly large initial public offering (IPO) program could become a growth factor for the stock market and could help reverse the current downtrend, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

"While international investors have been on the selling side lately, IPOs and a subduing banking crisis could help attract them back."

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.1%, hit by a 1.4% fall in toll operator Salik Co SALIK.DU, while Aramex ARMX.DU finished 4% lower after the logistics firm slashed its annual dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI retreated 0.9%, hitting its lowest since late January.

The Qatari index .QSI declined 2%, weighed down by a 10% slide in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA as the stock went ex-dividend.

Among other losers, sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA tumbled 3.6% and 2.2% respectively. Both lenders were trading ex-dividend.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI retreated 0.7% to 9,977 ABU DHABI .FTFADGI fell 0.9% to 9,442 DUBAI .DFMGI lost 0.1% to 3,307 QATAR .QSI dropped 2% to 9,910 EGYPT .EGX30 lost 0.1% to 14,704 BAHRAIN .BAX eased 0.1% to 1,897 OMAN .MSX30 down 0.2% to 4,888 KUWAIT .BKP declined 0.8% to 7,840 ($1 = 3.7559 riyals) (Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey) ((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

