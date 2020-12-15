MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets retreat as COVID-19 deaths rise, restrictions widen

By Aby Jose Koilparambil

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended lower on Tuesday, in line with Asian shares, as increasing COVID-19 deaths and widening lockdowns overshadowed optimism over progress on vaccine development and rollout.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths crossed 300,000 on Monday as the country started its first inoculations, while tighter restrictions were imposed on London and more European countries were set to follow suit.

Most Asian markets retreated, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS falling 0.4% to its lowest in more than a week after hitting a string of record highs in recent weeks.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost about 1%, the benchmark's biggest fall since Nov. 3.

Top lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU shed 2.3%, while blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU fell 2.8%.

Dubai's non-oil private sector shrank for a second consecutive month in November as the pandemic drove business sentiment to an historic low, a survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined to 49.0 in November from 49.9 in October.

Both Dubai and Abu Dhabi indexes have gained in 23 of the 30 trading sessions since Nov. 1.

In Abu Dhabi the index .ADI declined 0.4%, dragged mainly by a 0.7% drop in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI ended almost flat. Commercial Bank COMB.QA topped the gainers on the benchmark, adding 1.7%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was the top loser, shedding 0.6%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed almost unchanged. Riyad Bank 1010.SE was the top loser, declining 2.2%, while Saudi Industrial Development Co 2130.SE put on 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia's consumer price index SACPIY=ECI increased by 5.8% in November compared with the same month last year, official data showed.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 tacked on about 0.1%, helped by gains in Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA and financial stock EFG Hermes Holdings HRHO.CA, which appreciated 3.9% and 2.3% respectively.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI lost 0.01% to 8,659

ABU DHABI

.ADI shed 0.4% to 5,133

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.97% to 2,531

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.01% to 10,481

EGYPT

.EGX30 added 0.09% to 1,1058

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.07% to 1,493

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.3% to 3,608

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.4% to 6,111

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

