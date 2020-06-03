MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets gain, Saudi retreats amid falling oil prices

By Ateeq Shariff

June 3 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf region closed higher on Wednesday, with Qatar rising the most, while the Saudi index fell after oil prices weakened due to doubts about an early meeting of OPEC+ nations.

OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC Russia have preliminary agreed to extend existing record oil production cuts by one month, sources told Reuters.

But oil prices retreated after Bloomberg reported that the Thursday meeting was in doubt. Brent crude futures for August LCOc1 were down 31 cents, or 0.8%, at $39.26 by 1310 GMT, having earlier touched their highest since March 6. O/R

Saudi Arabian benchmark index .TASI lost 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropping 1% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE declining 1.8%.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI firmed 0.8%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 2% and logistics firm Aramex ARMX.DU leaping 3.8%.

Dubai will allow the full reopening of malls and private businesses starting on Wednesday, its media office said on Tuesday, after the United Arab Emirates business hub began easing restrictions last month.

Elsewhere, Emaar Malls EMAA.DU advanced 2.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 1.6%, as most of the constituents on the index ended higher, including petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which was up 5.9%.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA added 1.2%. The Gulf's largest lender is marketing five-year Chinese yuan-denominated bonds at a final price guidance of 3.8%, Reuters reported on Wednesday citing two sources.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2%, helped by a 4.6% increase in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 increased 0.8%, led by a 1.3% gain in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.9% to 7,222

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.2% to 4,285

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.8% to 2,000

QATAR

.QSI rose 1.6% to 9,213

EGYPT

.EGX30 up 0.9% to 10,424

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.5% at 1,275

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,535

KUWAIT

.BKP was down 0.2% at 5,458

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

