MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets gain as financials rise; Qatar eases

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday, supported by gains in financials, while petrochemical firm Industries Qatar dragged down Qatari stocks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .ADI rose 0.4%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE up 0.7%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and energy services company Baker Hughes BKR.N formed a 50/50 joint venture, Novel, to develop a broad range of non-metallic products for multiple applications in the energy sector.

However, Aramco was flat in early trade.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.8%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 1.7%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU traded 0.8% higher.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.3%, helped by a 0.3% increase in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates appreciated efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a row with Qatar that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made towards resolving the dispute that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

The Qatari index .QSI, however, fell 0.1%, hurt by a 1.3% drop in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.