MIDEAST STOCKS-Most markets end higher as investors cheer Biden transition, vaccine progress

Aby Jose Koilparambil
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets closed higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on global bourses, helped by a formal transition nod for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and new coronavirus vaccine developments.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday gave the head of the General Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a transition to a government led by Biden despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

Global financial markets have gained in recent weeks on encouraging news about the development of COVID-19 vaccines, spurring hopes of a speedy global economic revival.

Oil prices, a key catalyst for the region's economies, hit their highest levels since March, when the collapse of an earlier OPEC-led output pact coincided with cratering demand due to the developing pandemic. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, driven by gains in lender Al-Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, which each added 0.6%.

Aramco said its domestic fuel supplies had not been affected by Monday's attack on a petroleum products distribution plant in Jeddah by Yemen's Houthi group.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed 1.9% higher, its biggest daily gain in 10 sessions, with financials and real estate stocks powering the benchmark.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU added 4.5%, while lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 1.4%, making the pair the top gainers on the benchmark.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI, however, bucked the trend, easing 0.5%.

First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD lost 1.2%, as did International Holdings Co IHC.AD.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI fell 0.7%, with Qatar National Bank QNB.QA down 2.4% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA 2.7% lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained about 1%.

Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA broke an eight-session losing run to close 0.6% higher, while industrial firm El Sewedy Electric Co SWDY.CA gained 6.6%.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

