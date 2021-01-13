MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major markets end higher on oil price gains

World Markets
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Most major Gulf stock markets finished higher on Wednesday as oil prices jumped after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories, before rising global COVID-19 infections capped the crude price gains.

Brent crude LCOc1 rose to a session high of $57.42 a barrel, their highest since Feb. 24, before prices steadied. O/R

In Dubai, the main index .DFMGI firmed 0.8% for its fifth straight session of gains, with the emirate's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU putting on 1.3% to finish as the best performer in the bechmark.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advanced 1.5%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU tacked on 1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI also strengthened for a fifth successive trading day, adding 0.6%.

The gains in the benchmark were mainly driven by United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, which added 1.2% on the day.

FAB on Tuesday said it has issued a 1.5 billion yuan ($232.20 million) five-year bond at 3.15%, the year's first yuan debt in the Formosa bond market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, aided primarily by a 3.2% rise in healthcare firm Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group Co 4013.SE.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender National Commercial Bank 1180.SE firmed 2% and was among the best performers in the index.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.8% gain in Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the Gulf's biggest bank by assets, strengthened 0.2% after it on Tuesday reported 2020 net profit of 12 billion riyals ($3.30 billion), down from 14.4 billion riyals in 2019.

The profit was slightly above the 11.7 billion riyal mean forecast from seven analysts, based on Refinitiv data.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 firmed 0.4%.

Commercial International Bank COMI.CA, Egypt's largest private bank, put on 0.4% and was the best performer in the benchmark, while tobacco firm Eastern Co EAST.CA added nearly 2%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI added 0.3% to 8,914

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 0.6% to 5,291

DUBAI

.DFMGI firmed 0.8% to 2,721

QATAR

.QSI rose 0.3% to 10,867

EGYPT

.EGX30 gained 0.4% to 11,389

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 0.4% to 1,452

OMAN

.MSI eased 0.04% to 3,673

KUWAIT

.BKP shed 0.2% to 6,157

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;))

    Most Popular