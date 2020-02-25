MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks slide as virus fears grip markets

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets extended losses on Tuesday, with Qatar falling the most as concerns about the coronavirus spreading out of China weighed on investor sentiment.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to seven in Italy on Monday and several Middle East countries were dealing with their first infections, feeding worries it could turn into a pandemic.

The Qatari index .QSI extended losses from the previous session to open 1.4% down. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA slid 4.9%, while Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA retreated 4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated a further 0.8%, a day after it saw its biggest decline in more than nine months. Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE eased 0.6%, while Savola Group 2050.SE decreased 2.7%.

National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender, was down 0.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4% as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 2.1% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU was down 1.1%.

However, the fall was cushioned by gains at Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU, which traded 1.2% up. On Sunday, the lender proposed annual dividend of 0.40 dirham per share.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI bucked the trend to gain 0.8%, supported by a 2.1% rise in top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.8% gain in International Holding IHC.AD.

Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced on Monday it had suspended all its flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries, Reuters reported citing state news agency KUNA.

The total number of people infected in Kuwait has reached eight.

Kuwait bourse was closed for a public holiday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

