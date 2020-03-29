MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks gain on coronavirus measures

By Ateeq Shariff

March 29 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses rose on Sunday as the states took more stringent measures to contain the coronavirus, though Qatar's index fell after the nation's first death from the virus.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI advanced 2.9%, led by a 6.2% gain for First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.2% gain by telecoms company Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The Dubai index .DFMGI added 1.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU jumping by 5.7% and Dubai Investments DINV.DU up 3.7%.

The United Arab Emirates' attorney-General, Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, issued a statement detailing coronavirus-related fines, including 50,000 dirhams ($13,613) for non-compliance with home quarantine orders and 3,000 dirhams for individuals violating curfew.

The UAE, the region's tourism and business hub, has also halted passenger flights at its main airports, except for evacuation trips.

Last week the UAE cabinet approved an additional 16 billion dirhams ($4.36 billion) for a total stimulus package of 126 billion dirhams to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed 0.8% up, extending gains from the previous session. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE rose 1.9% while Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE advanced by 4.8%.

On Sunday the kingdom said it was extending indefinitely the suspension of international passenger flights and workplace attendance in both the public and private sectors as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

In Qatar, however, the index .QSI lost 0.6%. Most stocks closed lower, including a 1.4% decline for Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The Gulf state on Saturday recorded its first death from the coronavirus and 28 more cases to take its total to 590 infections, the health ministry said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 dropped 1.5%. Commercial International Bank COMI.CA and Egypt Kuwait Holding EKHO.CA both retreated by 2.2%.

Egyptian banks have been instructed to apply temporary limits on daily withdrawals and deposits in a move seemingly designed to control inflation and hoarding as concern grows over the spread of the coronavirus.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.8% to 6,377 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI gained 2.9% to 3,879 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 1.3% to 1,832 points

QATAR

.QSI fell 0.6% to 8,431 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.5% to 9,760 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX lost 1.9% to 1,362 points

OMAN

.MSI dropped 1.7% to 3,480 points

KUWAIT

.BKP slid 3.4% to 5,102 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman )

