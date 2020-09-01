MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks gain; blue-chip selloff dents Egypt

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf shares ended higher on Tuesday, supported by gains in the banking sector, while Egyptian stocks fell sharply due to a broad selloff in blue-chip shares.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, driven by a 0.9% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1% rise in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The emirate has hired banks to advise it on its comeback to the international debt markets as the Middle East trade and tourism hub seeks to bolster finances hit by the pandemic.

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit vital economic sectors of the emirate, Dubai this year has raised over $3.6 billion in debt through several instruments, the prospectus showed.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE shedding 2.3% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE losing 0.8%.

Shares of Emaar The Economic City 4220.SE, however, surged 9.9%, after the developer entered subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund.

The completion of the agreement is subject to several conditions including the novation of the Ministry of Finance loan to PIF.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.1%, helped by a 1% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI also closed up 0.1%. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA rose 1%, while Barwa Real Estate Company BRES.QA advanced 3.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 declined 1.2%, with 25 of the 30 stocks in the index falling.

Market heavyweight Commercial International Bank COMI.CA lost 0.8% and tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA slid 4.9%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.5% to 7,899 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.1% to 4,525 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.3% to 2,252 points

QATAR

.QSI was up 0.1% to 9,851 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 1.2% to 11,234 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX advanced 1.8% to 1,406 points

OMAN

.MSI gained 0.2% to 3,780 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.6% at 5,889 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

