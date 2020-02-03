MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks extend losses; Aramco touches low

By Ateeq Shariff

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stocks extended their declines on Monday in line with their global peers, amid fears the coronavirus epidemic would hit Chinese demand. Dubai bucked the trend, helped by its financial services.

Qatar's index .QSI dropped 1.1%; all the stocks in its index fell except one. Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA plunged 5.2% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA lost 2.3%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI retreated 0.6% with Samba Financial Group 1090.SE shedding 2.7%, a day after it reported a decline in its annual profit before tax and zakat.

Saudi British Bank 1060.SE dropped 3%. Saudi Aramco 2222.SE reversed course to close flat after reaching its lowest since it began trading on Dec. 11.

The stock fell in the previous sessions after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said that it had launched rockets and drone strikes at Saudi targets, including Aramco oil facilities.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI reversed course to close down 0.8%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD declined 1.7% and International Holding IHC.AD slid 3.1%, ending 11 days of gains. Last week, it posted higher annual profit and said it would open talks to acquire Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 slipped 0.1%. Telecom Egypt ETEL.CA lost 7.6%, ending four straight days of gains.

The rally was triggered by Vodafone Group's VOD.L deal to sell its 55% stake in Vodafone Egypt VODE.CA. Last week, Telecom Egypt said it had no intention of selling its 45% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI edged up 0.2% with its largest listed developer, Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, rising 1.3%, Oman Insurance OIC.DU surged 11.3%, its biggest intraday gain since August.

On Monday, the insurer signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire an additional 49% stake in its subsidiary Dubai Starr Sigorta.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.6% to 8,113 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI dropped 0.8% to 5,077 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI added 0.2% to 2,771 points

QATAR

.QSI lost 1.1% to 10,252 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.1% to 13,878 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX up 0.2% to 1,663 points

OMAN

.MSI rose 0.6% to 4,116 points

KUWAIT

.BKP eased 0.4% at 6,977 points

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

