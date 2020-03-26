MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stocks decline, but banks boost Saudi

By Ateeq Shariff

March 26 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf shares lost steam on Thursday, ending a two-day rally triggered by the giant $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to mitigate the economic blow from the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI sank 3.8%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD dropping 5% and 4.9%, respectively.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI slipped 0.8%. The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) largest sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU fell 3.1%, while Emaar Malls EMAA.DU was down 3.6%.

The UAE will halt all public transport and restrict people's movements in the evening for a weekend nationwide disinfection campaign starting Thursday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.7%, as Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA declined 3.5% and Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA eased 1.4%.

The Gulf state temporarily closed all in-person money exchange and transfer services from March 26 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, its state news agency said on Wednesday.

The six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council has recorded nearly 2,500 coronavirus cases, with eight deaths. Saudi Arabia has the highest tally of infections at 900.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, advanced 1.9%, extending gains for a third session, led by banking shares. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE increased 1.7%, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE was up 2.7%.

The kingdom, which reduced trading hours temporarily for all listed securities, reported its second coronavirus death and tightened a nationwide curfew on Wednesday.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged up 0.5%. El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA increased 2.5% and Cleopatra Hospital CLHO.CA ended 3.1% higher.

Egypt, which has declared a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for two weeks from Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also reduced its trading hours for the same period.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.9% to 6,327 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI slid 3.8% to 3,771 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI lost 0.8% to 1,809 points

QATAR

.QSI down 0.7% to 8,479 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 was up 0.5% to 9,913 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.3% to 1,389 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.5% to 3,539 points

KUWAIT

.BKP declined 1.1% to 5,281 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

