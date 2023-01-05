MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf stock markets fall on hawkish Fed, Egypt extends rally

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stocks ended lower on Thursday after a hawkish message from minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, while the Saudi bourse reversed early losses to close flat and the Egyptian index extended gains to a sixth day.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting released overnight showed while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation.

Meanwhile, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia lowered the February official selling prices (OSPs) for the flagship Arab light crude it sells to Asia to plus $1.80 a barrel versus the Oman/Dubai average, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The price is $1.45 a barrel less than the January OSP.

Index heavyweight Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.5% while developer Retal Urban Development Company 4322 gained nearly 1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index .FTFADGI declined 0.3%, as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.6% while fertiliser maker Fertiglobe FERTIGLOBE.AD tumbled 2.4%.

Alpha Dhabi ALPHADHABI.AD and Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment plan to deploy up to 9 billion dirhams ($2.45 billion) in credit markets through a new joint venture, the companies said. Alpha Dhabi was down 0.6%.

Elsewhere, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Thursday it would allocate $15 billion to decarbonisation projects by 2030.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, led by losses in real estate and financial stocks, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU lost 1.4% and lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU was down 0.4%.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar .QSI jumped 2.8% to close the week with a gain of 4.3%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 closed 2.9% higher, touching its highest level since August 2018, with Commercial International Bank Egypt COMI.CA jumping 2.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI declined 0.2% to 10,507

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 0.3% to 10,253

DUBAI

.DFMGI slid 0.4% to 3,317

QATAR

.QSI jumped 2.8% to 11,145

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 2.9% to 16,002

BAHRAIN

.BAX Traded flat at 1,893

OMAN

.MSX30 was up 0.4% to 4,868

KUWAIT

.BKP gained 0.6% to 7,899

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.