MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets up but banks hurt Qatar

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets rebounded on Wednesday, a day after tumbling on a rebalancing of MSCI indexes, while Qatar shares fell in early trade.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE increasing 1.3% and 0.8% respectively.

Global index provider MSCI on Tuesday implemented the final step of an increase in the weighting of mainland Chinese stocks, or A shares, in its widely followed emerging markets benchmark .MSCIEF. Most Gulf stock indexes slipped into negative territory following the event, with Saudi leading the losses.

Dubai's index .DFMGI rose 0.2%, as Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gained 1.7% and DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU leapt 3.6%.

On Tuesday, Dubai Islamic Bank called a shareholders' meeting on Dec. 17 to approve acquisition of the unlisted Noor Bank.

Among other banking stocks, Ajman Bank AJBNK.DU also rose 2.7%. On Tuesday, the lender said that it had arranged a 575 million dirhams ($156.56 million) syndicated financing for the government of Pakistan.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1% with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD adding 0.1%.

However, Qatar's index .QSI slipped 0.1%, led by a 2.5% fall in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and a 1.1% slide in Mesaieed petrochemicals MPHC.QA. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.