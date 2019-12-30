MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets subdued, Aramco retreats

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Gulf stock markets were sluggish in thin trading early on Monday, with financials hurting Saudi Arabia and telecoms company Etisalat falling in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%. Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE lost 0.3% and Arab National Bank 1080.SE was down 0.9%, a day after its board proposed a lower second-half dividend.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE slipped 0.1%, after two days of gains. On Tuesday, Aramco said Goldman Sachs may buy more of its shares to support the price. The so-called stabilisation period will end on Jan. 9.

Riyad Bank 1010.SE added 0.3% after raising its dividend for the second half to 0.55 riyal per share.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI opened 0.1% lower as Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD lost 0.4%.

Elsewhere, Eshraq Investments ESHRAQ.AD slid 2.5% after announcing it would not reduce capital to cover accumulated losses.

In Dubai, the index .TASI was flat. Mashreq Bank MASB.DU plunged 9.9%, but Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rose 1.2%.

The Dubai government will increase spending by 17%, to a record 66.4 billion dirhams ($18.08 billion) in 2020, to stimulate the economy and support the Expo 2020 world fair, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state news agency WAM.

Qatar's main index .QSI rebounded 0.3%, helped by a 1.1% increase in Commercial Bank COMB.QA and a 1.3% rise in Qatar Insurance QINS.QA.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.