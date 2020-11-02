MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets steady in early trade

World Markets

Most major Gulf markets rose in early trade on Monday, a day after a retreat in the region, with financial shares buoying the Saudi index, although Qatar bucked the trend to traded lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, with Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE advancing 2% and Saudi Electricity 5110.SE gaining 2.2%.

Elsewhere, Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance 8170.SE surged 10% after it reported a sharp rise in third-quarter net profit.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.6%, led by a 1.4% rise in its largest lender Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 4.8% jump in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 0.5% rise in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI eased 0.4%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA falling 1.3% and Barwa Real Estate Company BRES.QA retreating 1.5%.

