MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets stabilise; Qatar retreats

March 2 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets steadied on Monday after sharp losses in the previous session, on rising expectations of a coordinated global monetary response to help soften the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank will take necessary steps to stabilise the markets, days after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell echoed similar views.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI, which had tumbled 4.5% on Sunday, was up 2.1%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advanced 3.3% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rose 1.5%.

Other gainers included budget airliner Air Arabia AIRA.DU, which opened 3.9% up.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 1.8% with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 2.4% and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE increasing 3.8%.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia said it had prepared 25 hospitals to handle any coronavirus cases that might be detected in the kingdom, part of precautionary measures which include closing its borders to foreign "umrah" pilgrims.

The kingdom has not recorded any cases of the new coronavirus so far.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 1.7%, driven by a 2% gain in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 3.7% rise in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

Kuwait's bourse .BKP leapt 6.1%, a day after it saw its biggest ever fall of 11%. National Bank of Kuwait NBKK.KW climbed 7.7% and Kuwait Finance House KFH.KW jumped 6.7%.

The Qatar's index .QSI, which traded after a day's break, declined 1.4%. Heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA plunged 5.5%, its biggest intraday fall since August, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA retreated 2.1%.

Qatar's health ministry announced on Sunday two more cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total to three.

Meanwhile, the season-opening MotoGP race in Qatar next weekend has been cancelled because of travel restrictions on passengers from Italy and elsewhere due to the coronavirus epidemic, MotoGP said on Sunday.

($1 = 3.7516 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.