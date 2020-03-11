MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets slip in early trade as Saudi raises oil production

March 11 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets slipped in early trade on Wednesday as Saudi Arabia appeared to follow through with its promise to boost crude oil output amid a price war with Russia.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday directed the oil giant Saudi Aramco to raise its oil production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) from 12 million bpd.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia's slashed crude price for April and set plan to raise production next month after Russia refused to support deeper oil production cuts, sending oil prices to a 25% slump and Gulf equities to their records falls.

Saudi Arabia's index .TASI was down 0.3% as Saudi Aramco 2222.SE lost 0.6% to 30.95 riyals.

Hotel operator and developer Jabal Omar Development 4250.SE shed 1.4%, while Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE edged down 0.2%.

But, National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia 4030 soared 8.4% on news that it booked as many as 14 super-tankers to ship crude oil to customers worldwide.

Abu Dhabi's index .ADI was down 0.2% with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD slipping 2.6% and Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD losing 3.6%

Dubai's index .DFMGI slipped 1% as Emaar Properties EMAR.DU, which will stop taking bookings at three hotels amid coronaviurs fears, declined 2.8%.

Commercial Bank of Dubai CBD.DU plunged 9.9%.

But, the Qatari index .QSI rose 1.5%, extending its gain from the previous session. Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA increased 2.2%.

Barwa Real Estate BRES.QA, which is slated to report its 2019 financial results later on Wednesday, jumped 6.3%.

However, the index's rise was capped by a 6.5% plunge in Qatar Gas Transport QGTS.QA as it traded ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.