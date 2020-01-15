MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets slip but Oman bucks trend with sharp rise

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock indexes fell at Wednesday's open, with Abu Dhabi dragged down by its top lender, but Oman bucked the trend as financial stocks led a sharp rise as the market reopened after a three-day break.

Oman's blue-chip bourse .MSI, which had closed following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, rose 1.5% for its biggest intraday gain this month. Bank Muscat BKMB.OM rose 3.7%, while Raysut Cement RCCI.OM was up 7.6% after reporting a large rise in full-year net profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 0.6% fall in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 0.7% drop in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE.

On Wednesday, JP Morgan initiated coverage of state-owned Aramco with an "overweight" rating and price target of 37 riyals ($9.86), a stronger recommendation than Goldman Sachs' "neutral" and Morgan Stanley's "underweight" ratings.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.4% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.6% and realtor Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slipped 0.9%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.1% with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declining 1.3%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was down 0.3%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

The lender reported a net profit of 14.4 billion riyals ($3.96 billion) in 2019, up from 13.8 billion riyals a year earlier.

The index found some support from Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was up 1.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.2% with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

($1 = 3.7516 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.