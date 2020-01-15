World Markets

MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets slip but Oman bucks trend with sharp rise

Ateeq Shariff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FAISAL AL NASSER

Most major Gulf stock indexes fell at Wednesday's open, with Abu Dhabi dragged down by its top lender, but Oman bucked the trend as financial stocks led a sharp rise as the market reopened after a three-day break.

Oman's blue-chip bourse .MSI, which had closed following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, rose 1.5% for its biggest intraday gain this month. Bank Muscat BKMB.OM rose 3.7%, while Raysut Cement RCCI.OM was up 7.6% after reporting a large rise in full-year net profit.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 0.6% fall in Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and a 0.7% drop in Saudi British Bank 1060.SE.

On Wednesday, JP Morgan initiated coverage of state-owned Aramco with an "overweight" rating and price target of 37 riyals ($9.86), a stronger recommendation than Goldman Sachs' "neutral" and Morgan Stanley's "underweight" ratings.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI lost 0.4% as the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.6% and realtor Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD slipped 0.9%.

In Qatar, the index .QSI slipped 0.1% with market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA declining 1.3%, while Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA was down 0.3%, despite reporting a rise in annual profit.

The lender reported a net profit of 14.4 billion riyals ($3.96 billion) in 2019, up from 13.8 billion riyals a year earlier.

The index found some support from Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA, which was up 1.3%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.2% with Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and Emaar Properties EMAR.DU gaining 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

($1 = 3.7516 riyals)

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497129;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

