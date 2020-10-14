MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets slide; Abu Dhabi gains

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, hurt by losses in financial shares, while the Abu Dhabi index bucked the regional trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE falling 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.6%, weighed down by a 1.4% slide in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 1.1% decline in Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund revised down its 2020 real gross domestic product (GDP) projections for most Gulf countries, as it warned the economic outlook was worsening for many emerging markets amid the coronavirus crisis.

Countries in the oil-rich Gulf are suffering from the double shock of the coronavirus crisis, which is dampening demand in the non-oil economy, and low oil prices, which have been hurting revenue this year.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 2.4% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.3%, pressured by a 3.1% decline in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

