MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets rise, tracking oil and Asian shares

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf edged up on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares, on hopes a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month just as vaccines are being rolled out globally.

Brent crude LCOc1 for April touched an intraday high of $60.06 a barrel, the highest since January last year, on hopes of a quicker economic revival as well as supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies. O/R

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.8%, on track to extend gains for a third consecutive session.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE, the Gulf's largest petrochemical maker, advanced 1.2%, while National Commercial Bank 1180.SE traded 1.4% higher.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI rose 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, rising 0.4% and telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD increasing 0.6%.

The United Arab Emirates will only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions for the present time, state media said on Sunday.

The temporary policy change was made "to ensure acquired community immunity and contain the disease" following a spike in infections over the past weeks.

Elsewhere, Qatar's benchmark .QSI eased 0.1%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA losing 0.3% ahead of its earnings announcement.

