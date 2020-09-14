MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets rise; Qatar eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, with financial shares boosting the Saudi index, while Qatar bucked the trend to close lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.6%, extending gains for a third straight session, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.6% and National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, the country's largest lender, advancing 2.7%.

The kingdom will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow "exceptional categories" of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia will scrap all travel restrictions on air, land and sea transport for citizens on Jan. 1, 2021, the agency added.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI closed up 0.4%, boosted by a 6.5% jump in DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU and a 0.7% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.1%, helped by a 5.5% leap in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution.

This represents 10% of ADNOC Distribution's share capital. With the additional 10% placement, valued at $1 billion, the free float will rise to 20% and contribute to improved liquidity of ADNOC Distribution shares, the company said.

In Qatar, the index .QSI, which advanced over 1% in the previous session, slipped 0.1%. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the Gulf's largest lender, declined 2.4% and Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA was down 1.4%.

Boursa Kuwait BOURSA.KW, the country's national stock market, made its public debut on Monday at more than 10 times the price its shares were offered to citizens last year, becoming the Gulf's second publicly listed stock exchange.

The Kuwaiti index .BKP increased 0.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 fell 0.5%, weighed down by a 0.8% drop in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI gained 0.6% to 8,256 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI edged up 0.1% to 4,515 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI rose 0.4% to 2,282 points

QATAR

.QSI eased 0.1% to 9,295 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.5% to 11,034 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX added 0.2% to 1,402 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.2% to 3,685 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.4% at 5,877 points

