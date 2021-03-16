MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets rise; Dubai dips

March 16 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets traded higher early on Tuesday, supported by their financial shares, while Dubai's blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU weighed on the index.

Saudi's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, as Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gained 0.2%, and Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE jumped 1.6%.

Almarai 2280.SE also gained 1.2%. The Gulf's largest dairy company said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy frozen bakery item manufacturer and producer Bakemart in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for an enterprise value of 93.5 million dirham ($25.5 million).

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.4%, on track to extend gains for a sixth consecutive session, led by a 0.8% hike in telecoms firm Emirates Telecommunication ETISALAT.AD and 0.3% increase in market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The Qatari index .QSI gained 0.4%, supported by a 1.1% rise in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

The index's gains, however, were capped by losses in banking shares led by a 2.5% fall in Doha Bank DOBK.QA, which traded ex-dividend.

In Dubai, the index .DFMGI dropped 0.2%, with blue-chip developer Emaar properties EMAR.DU losing 0.8% and sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU shedding 1.8%.

In previous sessions, Emaar Properties and other peers registered sharp gains after the Dubai government on Saturday announced its plan to increase tourism and hotel capacity by 134% over the next 20 years.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.