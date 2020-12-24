MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets little changed; Dubai outshines

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Dubai's stock market extended the previous session's gains on Thursday as the emirate began COVID-19 inoculations with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while other major Gulf markets were little changed.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 1%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU advancing 2.6%, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU was up 1.4%.

The emirate started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech for free from Wednesday, the government said, joining Saudi Arabia which last week became the first Arab country to begin using the vaccine.

S&P Global warned earlier this year that Dubai's economy was set to shrink 11% in 2020, almost four times the drop in GDP experienced during the global financial crisis in 2009.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD 0.2% higher.

Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD gained 0.6%. It signed an agreement on Wednesday to divest two of its district cooling assets on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island to National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) TABR.DU for 963 million dirhams ($262.20 million).

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA up 2.4%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.7% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

