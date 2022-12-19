MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets in red on recession fears

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index on course to extend losses from the previous session as recession fears weighed on investor sentiment.

Thursday had seen the European Central Bank and the Bank of England join the U.S. Federal Reserve in pledging more interest rate rises, spurring concerns of a global economic downturn and weighing on appetite for risky assets.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, have their currencies pegged to the U.S. dollar and follow the Fed's policy moves closely, directly exposing the region to monetary tightening in the world's largest economy.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI dropped 0.5%, with Dr Sulaiman AL-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE falling 2.4% and Retal Urban Development Co 4322.SE declining 0.7%.

State energy firms Saudi Aramco 2222.SE and Sinopec plan to build a in southeast China that will commence operation by the end of 2025.

The companies have signed a heads of agreement to build the complex at Gulei, Fujian province. It will include a 320,000-barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery and a 1.5-million-tonnes-per-year cracker, Aramco said in a statement on Sunday.

Shares of Aramco were down 0.5%.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI fell 0.3%. The country's biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, was down 0.1%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.1%, on track to end four sessions of gains.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI, however, bucked the trend to move 0.1% higher, helped by a 2.1% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender, Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA.

