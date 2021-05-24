MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain; Qatar eases

May 24 (Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, with Dubai on course to extend gains for a sixth session, although Qatar bucked the trend to trade lower.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI advanced 1.2%, buoyed by a 2.8% rise in the country's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.3% increase in petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE.

Among others, Fawaz AbdulAziz Alhokair 4240.SE jumped about 6% following franchise agreements with Alo Yoga and Flying Tiger Copenhagen.

However, Etihad Etisalat 7020.SE fell 0.8%, as the telecoms firm traded ex-dividend.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.1%, with its top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU advancing 0.8%, while sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU gained 0.4%.

Emirates NBD sold $750 million in Additional Tier 1 bonds on Thursday after receiving more than $1.75 billion in orders for them, a document showed.

Elsewhere, DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU advanced 2.1%.

House prices in Dubai are expected to rise for the first time in six years in 2021, supported by a swift vaccine rollout that has lifted hopes for economic recovery, a Reuters poll of property analysts showed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI lost 0.7%, with most of its stocks in negative territory, including Industries Qatar IQCD.QA, which fell more than 2%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.