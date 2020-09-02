World Markets
MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade; Saudi eases

Ateeq Shariff
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Financial shares helped most major stock markets in the Gulf rise in early trade on Wednesday, while the Saudi index bucked the trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI lost 0.2%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE dropping 0.5% and oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE down 0.4%.

The kingdom postponed its fourth Future Investment Initiative conference to January 2021 from October this year, the organisers said on Tuesday, due to global travel issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Emaar The Economic City 4220.SE, up 8%, and is on course to extend gains to a second straight session.

On Tuesday, the developer entered a subscription agreement with Public Investment Fund (PIF), the kingdom's main sovereign wealth fund. The completion of the deal is subject to several conditions.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI rose 0.4%, led by a 1.1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.2% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.4%, with telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD rising 0.8% and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD adding 0.5%.

FAB, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, said on Tuesday it would open discussions with Israel lenders Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE central bank and the Israeli prime minister's office.

The Qatari index .QSI edged up 0.1%, helped by petrochemical firm Industries Qatar's IQCD.QA 1.4% gain.

Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

