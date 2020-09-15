MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade; Abu Dhabi flat

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets rose in early trade on Tuesday, with real estate shares boosting the Dubai index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.4%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services 4013.SE gaining 1.4% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE up 0.4%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gained 0.9%, buoyed by a 1.4% rise in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 2.8% increase in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications (du) DU.DU advanced 3.3%, after the country’s second largest telecoms company agreed to sell its 26% indirect stake in Khazna Data Centre for 800 million dirhams ($217.82 million), which will result in a net profit of 521 million dirhams.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI traded flat. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOCDIST.AD, which leapt 5.5% in the previous session, retreated 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) completed a placement to institutional investors of 1.25 billion shares in ADNOC Distribution.

The United Arab Emirates on Monday granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.

A phase III trial of a COVID-19 inactivated vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham began in the UAE in July and is yet to be completed.

In Qatar, the index .QSI added 0.3%, supported by a 2% rise in utility firm Qatar Electricity and Water QEWC.QA.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.