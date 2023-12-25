MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain in early trade

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf edged higher in early trade on Monday with cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data supporting the view that the Federal Reserve could cut borrowing costs in the new year.

Trading volumes were mostly low because of the absence of many foreign investors for Christmas and New Year holidays.

The Commerce Department report showed U.S. prices fell in November for the first time in more than 3-1/2 years, pushing the annual increase in inflation further below 3%.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve, as most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.2%, supported by a 1.2% gain in auto rental firm Lumi 4262.SE and a 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI eased 0.3%, hit by a 0.9% decline in top lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU and a 0.5% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .FTFADGI added 0.1%.

The Qatari benchmark .QSI rose 0.4%, on course to gain for seventh session, led by a 2% rise in sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 1.1% to 9,473

ABU DHABI

.FTFADGI fell 1.8% to 5,583

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.1% to 2,539

QATAR

.QSI gained 0.7% to 10,118

EGYPT

.EGX30 lost 1.1% to 11,337

BAHRAIN

.BAX eased 0.7% to 1,467

OMAN

.MSX30 rose 0.8% to 3,697

KUWAIT

.BKP added 0.6% to 6,269

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

