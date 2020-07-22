MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain; Emirates NBD drags Dubai

July 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets traded in positive territory early on Wednesday, supported by their respective financial shares, but Dubai's top lender weighed on the index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI added 0.2%, with Saudi Telecom Company 7010.SE rising 0.2% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.2%.

Saudi King Salman held a cabinet meeting via video call from hospital in the capital Riyadh on Tuesday, a day after the 84-year-old monarch was admitted with what state media said was inflammation of the gall bladder.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI lost 0.5%, weighed down by a 2% slide in its largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, which had gained nearly 6% on Tuesday after receiving regulatory nod to increase its foreign ownership limit to 40% from 20% earlier.

Elsewhere, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU eased 0.7%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged up 0.2%, supported by a 0.6% gain in Emirates Telecommunications Group ETISALAT.AD and a 0.2% increase in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The telecoms firm reported a net profit of 2.39 billion dirhams ($650.73 million), up from 2.23 billion dirhams year ago.

The Qatari index .QSI was also up 0.2%. Petrochemical maker Industries Qatar IQCD.QA and Commercial Bank COMB.QA gained 1% each.

Qatar relaxed restrictions aimed at controlling the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, allowing citizens and permanent residency holders to travel outside the country and return at any time, and residents outside the country to return starting Aug. 1.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((AteeqUr.Shariff@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.