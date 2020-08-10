MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain; Egypt retreats

By Ateeq Shariff

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Monday, with the Saudi index supported by petrochemical shares as oil demand recovers.

The Chief Executive of oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, Amin Nasser, said on Sunday that he sees oil demand recovering in Asia as economies gradually open up after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

Brent crude LCOc1 was 31 cents, or 0.7%, higher at $44.71 a barrel by 1318 GMT. O/R

The kingdom’s main stock index edged up 0.1%, led by a 4.3% jump in Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE and a 2.1% increase in Sahara International Petrochemical Company 2310.SE.

Aramco ticked up 0.2%. The state-owned company on Sunday reported a 73% plunge in profit for the second quarter, but stuck with plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI traded flat, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU rising 0.4% and Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, adding 0.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.5%, led by a 3.4% rise in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD and a 0.4% gain in the country's largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Saturday it was temporarily relaxing two key requirements to encourage banks to lend more to businesses under the COVID-19 economic stimulus plan.

The Qatari index .QSI closed up 0.2%, supported by a 1.4% gain in petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA.

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 eased 0.2%, ending five sessions of gains, hurt by a 1.8% fall in top lender Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI up 0.1% to 7,536 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.5% to 4,354 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI was flat at 2,094 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.2% to 9,418 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.2% to 10,938 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX gained 0.5% to 1,300 points

OMAN

.MSI slipped 0.3% to 3,577 points

KUWAIT

.BKP was up 0.6% at 5,545 points

