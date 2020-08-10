MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain as financials jump

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets advanced in early trade on Monday, supported by gains in their financial shares, although Qatar bucked the regional trend to trade lower.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI ticked up 0.2%, with Saudi Arabia Fertilizers 2020.SE rising 2.5% and the kingdom's largest lender, National Commercial Bank 1180.SE, gaining 0.4%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco 2222.SE firmed 0.3%. The state-owned company on Sunday reported a 73% plunge in profit for the second quarter, but it stuck with plans to pay $75 billion in dividends this year.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.6% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 0.5% gain in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI gained 0.5%, driven by a 0.5% rise in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, and a 4.8% jump in aquaculture firm International Holding IHC.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' central bank said on Saturday it was temporarily relaxing two key requirements to improve liquidity and funding needs of banks to encourage them to lend more to businesses under the COVID-19 economic stimulus plan.

The central bank has announced about $70 billion worth of economic stimulus to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak. The economy is likely to contract by 3.6% this year, the central bank said in June.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.2%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA falling 0.4% and Qatar Navigation QNNC.QA losing 1.3%.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

