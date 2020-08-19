MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets gain as financial shares rise

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf bourses rose in early trade on Wednesday, helped by gains in financial shares, although the Abu Dhabi index bucked the trend to trade flat.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI gained 0.3%, with Riyad Bank 1010.SE rising 2.3% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE gaining 0.5%.

The biggest drag on the index was Petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE, which slipped 0.5%, as the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm picked banks to arrange a U.S. dollar denominated bond issue, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

The Dubai index .DFMGI rose 0.3%, helped by a 1% gain for Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU and a 0.7% rise for Emaar Properties EMAR.DU.

Elsewhere, Union Properties UPRO.DU advanced 2.3%. The real estate developer on Tuesday said it is planning to list three of its subsidiaries on the Dubai Financial Market.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI was flat, with Emirates Telecommunications ETISALAT.AD losing 0.2%.

An increase in the number of coronavirus cases over the past two weeks is "alarming" and may herald further increases in the near future, the United Arab Emirates' health minister said on Tuesday.

New daily coronavirus cases in the UAE peaked in mid-May but the country has seen periodic spikes since then, despite a generally falling trend.

The Qatari index .QSI added 0.2%, supported by a 1.3% increase in Qatar International Islamic Bank QIIB.QA and a 1.7% gain in Qatar Insurance Company QINS.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

