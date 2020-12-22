MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets firm in early trade; Qatar eases

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets firmed early on Tuesday, a day after registering sharp declines as a highly transmissible new coronavirus strain in Britain fuelled concerns that a resurgence of infections could stunt the pace of reopening economies.

The new variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among other countries, many of which have cut transport links.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI climbed 0.8%, led by a 1.2% rise in petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE and a 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE.

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) 7010.SE, however, slipped 0.2% after the kingdom's general authority for competition (GAC) fined it 10 million riyals ($2.67 million) on Monday, according to state TV.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI added 0.3%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU rising 1.6% and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications DU.DU gaining 2.1%.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged up 0.1%, helped by a 1.3% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI fell 0.6%, with most stocks in negative territory, including Qatar Fuel Co QFLS.QA, which was down 1.4%.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)

