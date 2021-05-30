MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall, Saudi bucks trend

By Maqsood Alam

May 30 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday, led by the Abu Dhabi bourse, while Saudi Arabia closed higher supported by gains in telecom and healthcare shares.

In Abu Dhabi, the main share index .ADI lost 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.5% fall in First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and an 8.1% slide in Abu Dhabi National Company for Distribution (ADNOC Distribution) ADNOCDIST.AD.

ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, extended losses for a second day after its parent Company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it raised $1.64 billion by issuing exchangeable bonds and additional shares to investors in its listed retail unit ADNOC Distribution.

The transaction could increase ADNOC Distribution's free float to 30%.

Dubai's index .DFMGI closed 0.3% lower, giving up early gains.

Dubai Investments DINV.DU weighed most on the index, declining 2.3%. Losses were partially offset by a 0.4% gain in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

The Dubai index is nearly 8% up this month, cushioned by growth in the non-oil private sector and analysts' expectations of economic recovery.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.3% following a decline in financial and energy stocks. Commercial Bank COMB.QA shed 2% and Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA was 1.6% lower.

Bucking the trend in the Gulf, Saudi Arabia's benchmark share index .TASI closed 0.3% up, its fourth consecutive day of gains.

Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 0.6%, while hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group 4013.SE and Saudi Telecom 7010.SE both rose 1.5%.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.6%. The country's largest lender Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) COMI.CA gained 1.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA .TASI rose 0.3% to 10,548 ABU DHABI .ADI fell 0.5% to 6,513 DUBAI .DFMGI eased 0.3% to 2,809 QATAR .QSI shed 03% to 10,731 EGYPT .EGX30 was up 0.6% to 10,302 BAHRAIN .BAX gained 0.4% to 1,538 OMAN .MSX30 up 0.1% to 3,836 KUWAIT .BKP added 0.2% to 6,738 (Reporting by Maqsood Alam in Bengaluru; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((Maqsood.Alam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.