MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall; FAB aids Abu Dhabi

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday, pressured by losses in financial shares, while top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) supported the Abu Dhabi index.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI closed down 0.1%, with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries 2010.SE both losing 0.7% each.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.9%, dragged down by a 1.4% fall in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU and a 1% decrease in Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI added 0.6%, led by a 1.4% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 2.1% gain in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD.

After trading hours on Wednesday, FAB said it was not in merger talks with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD.

The comment followed a local news report by Arabian Business which said Abu Dhabi's largest bank by assets had renewed "discussions for a possible merger deal" with the sharia-compliant lender.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, however, was down 0.2%.

The Qatari index .QSI eased 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 0.6%, while lender Masraf Al Rayan MARK.QA dropped 0.8%.

Qatar Islamic Bank reported a net Profit of 2.22 billion riyals ($609.89 million) in the nine months, compared with 2.22 billion riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 rose 0.4%, helped by a 4.9% jump in El Sewedy Electric SWDY.CA and a 0.3% increase in Commercial International Bank COMI.CA.

($1 = 3.6400 Qatar riyals)

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

