MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets fall; Abu Dhabi gains

April 12 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Monday, with the Saudi index pressured by its financial shares, while Abu Dhabi bucked the trend.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.3%, hit by a 1.5% fall in Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE and a 2.2% decrease in Saudi National Bank 1180.SE, the kingdom's largest lender.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attack.

In Dubai, the main share index .DFMGI fell 0.3%, hit by a 1.6% drop in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 1.7% decrease in Emaar Malls EMAA.DU.

In the previous session, Emaar Properties gained 1.7% after its managing director on Thursday said the company achieved first-quarter sales of 6 billion dirhams ($1.63 billion), compared with 2.5 billion dirhams a year earlier.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI rose 0.4%, supported by a 0.6% gain in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD.

In Qatar, the benchmark index .QSI lost 0.6%, with petrochemical firm Industries Qatar IQCD.QA falling 1.4% and Commercial Bank COMB.QA retreating 3%.

However, Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA, the biggest lender in the Gulf, added 0.6%.

On Sunday, the lender reported a first quarter net profit of 3.3 billion riyals ($906.22 million), down by 7% from a year earlier as it booked 1.4 billion riyals in "precautionary" loan-loss provisions.

However, QNB's total assets grew by 8% from a year earlier to 1.042 trillion riyals at the end of March, the bank said in a statement.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 gained 0.5%, led by a 1.1% rise in Fawry For Banking Technology FWRY.CA and a 9.8% jump in Alexandria Mineral Oils AMOC.CA after it posted net profit for the nine-month ending March 31.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI fell 0.3% to 9,908

ABU DHABI

.ADI added 0.4% to 6,092

DUBAI

.DFMGI down 0.3% to 2,586

QATAR

.QSI lost 0.6% to 10,501

EGYPT

.EGX30 rose 0.5% to 10,450

BAHRAIN

.BAX was up 0.4% to 1,463

OMAN

.MSX30 up 0.2% to 3,726

KUWAIT

.BKP down 0.4% to 6,542

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

($1 = 3.6415 Qatar riyals)

