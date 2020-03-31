MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets extend losses; banks boost Saudi

March 31 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf stocks indexes fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as nervous investors continued to sell due to weak oil prices, while bargain buying supported Saudi equities.

Brent crude LCOc1 was up 42 cents, or 1.9%, at $23.18 a barrel at 0750 G5MT, after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002.

Meanwhile, global oil refiners have cut their throughput because of the slump in demand for transportation fuel, with European refineries slashing output by at least 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd), sources told Reuters.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI declined 1%. First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the country's largest lender, traded 2.8% lower, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD was down 2.5%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.8%, pressured by a 4.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU and a 4.8% drop in its unit Emaar Development EMAARDEV.DU.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are spending tens of billions to prop up their economies during the coronavirus crisis and oil price slump but the scaling back of state projects is blunting the impact.

State spending in the energy producing Gulf is the main engine of economic growth. Saudi and UAE authorities have announced nearly $70 billion in stimulus to ease the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Fitch Ratings said this accounted for more than 10% of the UAE's GDP and over 4% of Saudi Arabia's.

The Qatari index .QSI slipped 0.6%, with Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA losing 2.5% and Qatar Fuel Company QFLS.QA easing 1.2%.

Qatar National Cement QANC.QA, which is not a part of the index, sank 3.5%. On Monday, the firm said it would shut two cement plants from Wednesday to help combat the spread of the virus and due to decreased demand in the local market.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI, however, gained 1.4%, with all its banks rising but one. National Commercial Bank 1180.SE added 2.1% and Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE was up 0.7%.

The kingdom plans to boost its oil exports to 10.6 million bpd from May because the country is burning less oil for power generation and there is also lower domestic consumption, a Saudi energy ministry official said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

