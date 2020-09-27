MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets end higher; Dubai eases

By Ateeq Shariff

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets ended higher on Sunday, with petrochemical shares boosting the Saudi index, while Dubai bucked the trend close lower.

The kingdom's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.7%, with Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Company 2350.SE and National Industrialization Company 2060.SE gaining 4.6% and 4.8%, respectively.

Amongst others, Najran Cement 3002.SE surged 9.9%, extending gains from the previous session when the cement producer proposed a first-half dividend of 0.75 riyal per share.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI gave up early gains to closed 0.3%. Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU declined 1.4%, while Aramex ARMX.DU retreated 2.3%.

The logistics firm on Wednesday confirmed that a portion of its warehouse facility in Morocco had been damaged in a fire. Any financial impact from the incident will be reflected in the firm's third-quarter financial report.

Arabtec Holding ARTC.DU closed up 0.7%. The loss-making contractor has hired advisory firm AlixPartners to help it restructure the company's debt, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Arabtec postponed its shareholder meeting which was called to decide whether to continue operating or liquidate and dissolve the firm after the pandemic hit projects and led to additional costs.

The Abu Dhabi index .ADI added 0.4%, helped by a 0.9% rise in the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 1% gain in Aldar Properties ALDAR.AD.

In Qatar, the index .QSI gained 0.3%, with Qatar Insurance QINS.QA jumping 6.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 edged down 0.1%, hurt by a 3.4% fall in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company EAST.CA.

SAUDI ARABIA

.TASI rose 0.7% to 8,294 points

ABU DHABI

.ADI rose 0.4% to 4,486 points

DUBAI

.DFMGI fell 0.3% to 2,245 points

QATAR

.QSI added 0.3% to 9,815 points

EGYPT

.EGX30 down 0.1% to 10,902 points

BAHRAIN

.BAX firmed 0.1% to 1,451 points

OMAN

.MSI lost 0.2% to 3,621 points

KUWAIT

.BKP dropped 0.6% to 6,183 points

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

