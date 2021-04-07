MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi gains

April 7 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Wednesday, although the Saudi index nudged higher.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index .TASI rose 0.3%, bolstered by a 2.7% gain in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE and a 1.4% increase in Riyad Bank 1010.SE.

However, petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 2010.SE eased 0.3%.

SABIC has selected HSBC HSBA.L and Morgan Stanley MS.N to work on the planned initial public offering (IPO) of its specialty chemicals business, Reuters reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI fell 0.4%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU losing more than 1%, while its unit Emaar Malls EMAA.DU was down 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI eased 0.3%, driven down by a 1.2% fall in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD and a 0.7% drop in telecoms firm Etisalat ETISALAT.AD.

The United Arab Emirates' first nuclear power plant started commercial operations on Tuesday, the Gulf Arab state's leaders announced on Twitter.

The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Abu Dhabi emirate is the first nuclear power station in the Arab world and part of the oil producing state's efforts to diversify its energy mix.

The Qatari index .QSI lost 0.2%, weighed down by 1.1% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank QISB.QA.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

