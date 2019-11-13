MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf markets dip but Qatar up on energy stocks

By Shamsuddin Mohd

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Most major Gulf markets slipped on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia leading the losses amid falling oil prices, while Qatar bucked the trend on energy stocks.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China faded, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 75 cents, or 1.25%, to $61.31 a barrel by 1030 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was at $56.30, down 50 cents or 0.9%.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index .TASI slipped 0.7%, snapping a four-day winning streak with Al Rajhi Bank 1120.SE losing 0.8% and the Gulf's biggest petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) 2010.SE dropping 1.8%.

Qatar's index .QSI rose 0.5% as market heavyweight Industries Qatar IQCD.QA increased 1.8% and Mesaieed Petrochemical MPHC.QA advanced 2.8%.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI dropped 0.5% with Dubai's largest listed developer Emaar Properties EMAR.DU shedding 0.7% and courier and logistics services provider Aramex ARMX.DU declining 2.8%.

DAMAC Properties DAMAC.DU declined 1.8% after it reported a 78% plunge in third-quarter net profit.

DAMAC shares have fallen by around 45% this year with profits contracting in the first three quarters, according to Refinitiv data.

Among other stocks, Amlak Finance AMLK.DU plunged 5.9%. The Islamic financing firm narrowed its third quarter losses, but accumulated losses were still at 1.35 billion dirhams

Egypt's blue-chip index .EGX30 ended 0.4% down, led by a 1.2% fall in EFG HERMES HRHO.CA and a 2.7% drop in Cairo For Investment And Real Estate Development CIRA.CA.

Eastern Co EAST.CA fell a further 0.3% a day after it traded ex-dividend.

In Abu Dhabi, the index .ADI edged down 0.1%, extending the losses for a sixth session consecutively. The United Arab Emirates' largest listed lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD eased 0.4% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD dropped 2.2%.

But Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ADIB.AD jumped 4.4%, its biggest intraday gain since April 9 this year. On Tuesday, the sharia-compliant lender said its board would consider increasing maximum limits of Non-UAE locals’ ownership of its shares.

The lender also posted a more than 5% rise in third-quarter net profit to 620 million dirhams ($168.81 million).

SAUDI ARABIA

The index .TASI was down 0.6% to 7,933 points

ABU DHABI

The index .ADI lost 0.1% to 5,070 points

DUBAI

The index .DFMGI dropped 0.5% to 2,650 points

QATAR

The index .QSI rose 0.5% to 10,277 points

EGYPT

The index .EGX30 fell 0.4% to 14,608 points

BAHRAIN

The index .BAX was flat to 1,510 points

OMAN

The index .MSI advanced 0.3% to 4,066 points

KUWAIT

The index .BKP was up 0.1 to 6,268 points

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((shamsuddin.mohd@thomsonreuters.com; +918067497252;))

